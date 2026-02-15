Indian Passport is 75th most POWERFUL: Visa-free access rises to 56 countries

Home

India's passport has jumped to the 75th position in the Henley Passport Index for February 2026. The Henley Passport Index evaluates passports based on the level of travel freedom they offer, using data from IATA. India has recorded a significant improvement in its ranking after earlier dropping to the 80th position.

Indian Passport is 75th most POWERFUL: In a newsworthy leap, India’s passport has reached the 75th place in the world by jumping 10 places in the 2026 Henley Passport Index. The ranking is crucial as it reflects how many destinations people who hold a passport can visit without requesting a visa in advance. This includes visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa facilities. For Indian travellers, it simply means that they can get easier access to 56 countries worldwide. Last year, the Indian passport was in the 85th place and 80th at the start of this year.

Indian Passport Holders Gained One Additional Destination

According to Gulf News, Indian passport holders gained one additional destination in February compared to January’s total of 55, with The Gambia being added back to the list.

The January dip to 55 destinations resulted from policy changes in Iran and Bolivia, which removed them from India’s visa-free or visa-on-arrival categories. Iran suspended visa-free entry for Indians in November 2025 amid concerns over fraud and trafficking, requiring prior approval instead. Bolivia shifted to an e-visa system requiring online pre-approval.

India’s Ranking Improves Despite Fewer Visa-Free Destinations

Despite a slight reduction from 2025’s total of 57 accessible countries, India’s ranking improved because the Henley Passport Index compares passports relative to one another, and other nations saw steeper declines in their access scores.

The index assesses nearly 200 passports against 227 destinations, awarding points only for true visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, visitor permits, or basic eTAs, while pre-approved visas or full e-visas score zero.

Singapore leads the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea at 187, Sweden and the UAE at 186, and several European nations in the 185-184 range. The United States stands at 10th with 179 destinations.

India Shows Steady Rise in Global Passport Rankings

India’s passport has made steady progress in recent years. It achieved its peak of 71st in 2006, demonstrating incremental gains in travel freedom. This crucial development of the Indian passport shows India’s increasing diplomatic and economic influence on other countries. The development will also help in boosting tourism, business and cultural exchanges.

2026 Henley Passport Index Data: Top Ranking Passports

1st: Singapore – It offers visa-free access to 192 countries and other benefits.

2nd: Japan & South Korea – Passports of both countries grant access to 187 destinations visa-free.

3rd: Sweden and UAE: Both passports provide visa-free entry to 186 countries.

4th: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Norway – Passports of these countries offer access to 185 countries without applying for visas in advance.

5h: Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal – Travellers with these passports can get visa-free access to 184 countries.

6th-10th: New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the United States complete the top 10 list with US passport holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 179 destinations worldwide.

(with ANI inputs)

