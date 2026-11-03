Indian vessel hit by unidentified aerial object off Oman coast, Gujarati seafarer killed; 13 rescued

An Indian seafarer from Gujarat was killed after an Indian-flagged vessel was struck by an unidentified aerial object off Oman's coast on November 2. The Omani Coast Guard rescued 13 other crew members, while Indian authorities are working to bring the survivors and the deceased sailor's body back to India.

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Indian ship attacked off Oman coast, Gujarati seafarer killed; 13 crew members rescued (Image: X.com/videograb)

An Indian seafarer was killed and 13 others were rescued after a vessel carrying 14 crew members was struck by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman on Monday, November 2. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the death on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a resident of Gujarat.

The vessel, named Al Jusufi, was an Indian-flagged motorised sailing vessel (MSV). It was sailing near the Omani coast when the incident took place.

According to Sonowal, the Omani Coast Guard rescued all 13 surviving crew members. Ajij, however, died from his injuries.

The minister expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and said the Indian government was working with the Indian Embassy in Oman and local authorities to provide assistance to the rescued crew.

In a statement, Sonowal said arrangements were being made to bring the surviving sailors back to India. Efforts were also underway to bring the mortal remains of the deceased seafarer home.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief. The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 3, 2026

Indian government in touch with Omani authorities

Following the incident, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Embassy in Oman started coordinating with local authorities to ensure that the rescued crew members receive the required assistance.

The government is also working to complete the formalities for the return of the 13 survivors and the mortal remains of Ajij to India.

No further details about the unidentified aerial object or the circumstances surrounding the attack have been officially disclosed so far. The identity of those responsible for the incident is also not known.

MEA condemns attack

India on Tuesday condemned the attack and called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the region. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman was coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the 13 rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased sailor.

The ministry also expressed concern over repeated attacks on commercial shipping in the region, urging the parties involved to conclude ongoing negotiations and pursue a diplomatic solution to restore peace and stability.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning,” the MEA said, adding that the targeting of commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure must end.

Indian seafarers increasingly at risk amid West Asia conflict

The latest incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of Indian sailors working on commercial vessels in West Asia.

The region has witnessed several attacks on ships and tankers since the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran began on February 28. These incidents have increased concerns over the safety of important shipping routes and the people working on them.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on October 28 that 22 Indian nationals had lost their lives in the ongoing conflict, including 14 seafarers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government was closely monitoring the situation and remained in touch with Indian nationals living and working across the Gulf region.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and called for the safety of sailors and uninterrupted movement of ships through international waterways.

In May, another Indian-owned vessel sank in Omani waters following an unidentified attack. India had strongly condemned that incident, calling the targeting of commercial shipping unacceptable.