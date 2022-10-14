Sydney: In an apparent racial attack, a 28-year-old Indian student from Agra is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times to his face, chest and abdomen in Australia. The incident took place on October 6 along the Pacific Highway while he was returning to where he was staying. The victim is identified as Shubham Garg and is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales.Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: ‘India Beat Pakistan’ As Rohit Sharma-Led Side Outdo Australia To Take Series 2-1 | DEETS Inside

Terming it as "racial" attack, his Agra-based parents said for the past seven days, they've been trying to get a visa for Australia, but haven't been able to secure it. Shubham completed his Bachelor of Technology and Master of Science degree from IIT Madras and went to Australia on September 1.

Tagging PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Kavya Garg who claimed to be the brother of the 28-year-old student Shubham Garg sought an emergency visa for family members to fly to Sydney to look after Shubham. "My brother is going through multiple operations and doctor said that infection is spreading in body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help on this matter," Kavya Garg tweeted on Thursday.

My brother Shubham Garg, 28,from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition.We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him.@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath @DrSJaishankar — Kavya Garg (@KGARG1205) October 12, 2022

According to timesofindia.com Agra district magistrate Navneet Chahal said that visa application of the victim’s brother is under process and will be made available soon.

A 27-year-old man Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder. Norwood was refused bail when he appeared in Hornsby Local Court. He will remain in custody till the next court appearance on December 14, The Australia Today reported.

Norwood allegedly threatened Garg while demanding cash and his phone. He refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, The Australia Today quoted local media reports as saying.