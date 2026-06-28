Indian student studying in London dies under mysterious circumstances; roommate claims he died by suicide

The father stated that he has no information regarding the circumstances under which his son died. He appealed to the central and state governments to help expedite the process of bringing the body back to India.

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London: A 25-year-old Indian student studying in the UK has died. S. Srinath Reddy, hailing from Telangana, had attended a birthday party earlier this week. He died under suspicious circumstances the very next day. Srinath’s family stated that he had gone to London for higher education 14 months ago. The family has sought the government’s assistance to bring his mortal remains back home.

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Srinath Reddy was a native of Talamadla village in the Kamareddy district of Telangana. His father, Madhusudan Reddy, told reporters on Saturday that his son had gone to London 14 months ago. Srinath was pursuing a Master’s degree at De Montfort University in Leicester.

Roommate Claims He Hanged Himself

Citing a relative, news agency PTI reported that Srinath’s body was found by his roommate on the morning of Tuesday, June 23. The roommate claims that Srinath committed suicide by hanging himself; however, the student’s father maintains that the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

The father stated that he has no information regarding the circumstances under which his son died. He appealed to the central and state governments to help expedite the process of bringing the body back to India. Madhusudan Reddy also mentioned that his son had spoken to family members on the night of June 22, and the conversation had been normal.

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Had Attended A Birthday Party

According to reports, Srinath Reddy had attended a birthday party on the night of June 22. His father has appealed to the central and state governments for assistance in repatriating his son’s body. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to cover the expenses of bringing the body back.