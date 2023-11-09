Indian Student Stabbed In US Gym Dies After 10 Days In Hospital, Attacker Says Found Him ‘Weird’

An Indian student, who was battling for life after a man stabbed him at a public gym on November 5, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital at Valparaiso in the US state of Indiana. Varun Raj Pucha, 24, was a Computer Science student at Valparaiso University, and he was stabbed in the head with a knife by the assailant, Jordan Andrade, 24, at the public gym on October 29 for reasons that the authorities are still investigating. Following the incident, the attacker was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha. Our campus community has lost one of its own, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Varun’s family and friends as we mourn this devastating loss,” Valparaiso University, a private university in Valparaiso, Indiana, near Chicago, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Andrade told the police that Varun and he had never spoken before the attack but the former said that “someone” told him that Varun was “threatening”.

“Officers also spoke with Planet Fitness staff who indicated that (the stabbed man) was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved, nothing indicating that he was “creepy,” police said.

Andrade said he walked into the massage room of the gym and found Varun, whom he did not know, but found “a little weird”, the police said. He maintained that he felt threatened by Varun and reacted accordingly, stating in his own words that he “just reacted”.

Varun had left for the US in August 2022. He was a resident of Mamilligudem in Khammam. He was expected to return home (Telangana’s Khammam) after completion of his course next year.

