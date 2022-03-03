New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has denied the claims made by Russian Embassy that Indian students have been taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces ‘to use them as a human shield’. “Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine. We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday. We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student”, the Ministry of External Affairs said.Also Read - 10 Super Rich Russians Hit Hard By US Sanctions Following Invasion of Ukraine

It asserted that Ukrainian authorities have been requested to arrange special trains for the safe evacuation of students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country.

"We have requested the support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country. We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days. We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible. We thank Ukraine's western neighbours for receiving Indian nationals and for accomodating them while they waited for flights to take them back home", MEA's statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, amid the ongoing evacuation process of Indians stuck in Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry had alleged that its neighbouring country has kept a large group of Indian students as ‘hostages’ in Kharkiv. The claim comes soon after PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the ongoing conflict, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stranded.

“According to our information, Ukrainian authorities are forcibly keeping a large group of Indian students in Kharkiv who wish to leave Ukrainian territory and go to Belgorod. In fact, they are being held as hostages… Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens. And send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes, as the Indian side proposed to do,” NDTV reported quoting Russian military spokesperson as saying.

On the other hand, the Ukraine MFA alleged that the students from India, Pakistan, China, and other countries ‘have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression.’

“The MFA of Ukraine calls on the RF to immediately cease its hostilities in Kharkiv and Sumy so that we can arrange the evacuation of the civilian population, including foreign students, to safer Ukrainian cities. We urgently call on the governments of India, Pakistan, China and other counties whose students have become hostages of the Russian armed aggression in Kharkiv and Sumy, to demand from Moscow that it allows the opening of a humanitarian corridor to other Ukrainian cities”, the Ukraine MFA tweeted.