‘Indian Students Safe’: Consulate General of India After Fire In Residential Building in New Jersey

The Consulate General of India in New York said it is offering support to Indians impacted by a fire in a residential building in New Jersey.

Fire erupts in residential building in Jersey City (Image Credit: Neighbours and Witnesses via ANI)

New York: The Consulate General of India in New York said that they have learned about a fire incident in a residential building in Jersey City and added that Indian students and professionals residing there are safe. It added that India’s Consulate is in constant touch with Indian students and providing them with all the assistance, including accommodations and other important documents. The statement comes after more than a dozen people, mostly students were displaced from their homes following a fire that started in the basement of a Jersey City multi-family building and spread to the first and second floors and then the roof on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, Consulate General of India in New York stated, “@IndiainNewYork learnt of the unfortunate fire incident in a residential building in Jersey City. Indian students and professionals residing there are safe and no one was hurt. We have been in constant touch with the students and are extending all assistance including with accommodation and important documents, etc.”

Jersey City’s Division of Fire said the incident happened Thursday and that a report will be prepared in some days. It did not give any further details of the incident.

