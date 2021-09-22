New Delhi: As confusion prevailed over the UK government’s vaccine recognition process for Indian travellers after India was not found on a list of 17 approved countries, the British High Commission spokesperson issued a statement on Wednesday and said the UK is engaging with India to explore how to expand the recognition of vaccine certification. The British High Commission also added that the Indian travellers to the UK, however, must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’.Also Read - Breaking! UK Government Qualifies Covishield Vaccination But Quarantine Mandatory For Indians

As per the latest update, India was not mentioned on the list of countries (where Covishield jab received) in the new UK travel advisory. Indians will still require to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in the UK Also Read - Good News! Chile to Open Borders For Vaccinated Foreign Travellers From October 1. Details Here

We are engaging with Govt of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India. Indian travellers to the UK must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’: A British High Commission spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Also Read - In One-of-a-Kind Initiative, Korea Tourism Organization Brings Their Culture to India to Build Fan Base Here

The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said they are unable to confirm this and will require further clarifications even though the advisory states: Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.

On the other hand, there has been widespread condemnation of the Serum Institute of India manufactured vaccines not being included in a list of eligible COVID-19 vaccines recognised under Britain’s reviewed international travel norms, effective from October 4.

From October 4, England’s current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk will be scrapped and replaced with one red list only. However, there is a lack of clarity over whether Indians vaccinated with any vaccines in India including Covishield fall within the UK’s eligibility criteria or not.

Covishield and other Indian vaccines being covered as eligible would mean that a pre-departure PCR test is no longer required as long as vaccinated travellers pre-book a day two test post-arrival in England and complete the compulsory passenger locator form in advance.

From October 4, travellers from 17 additional countries with eligible vaccines, including Australia, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia, will fall under the UK’s list of recognised jabs of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines. The DHSC has said this list is reviewed fortnightly.

The Indian government has said it is working with several countries to recognise India’s vaccine certification on a mutual reciprocal basis.

(With inputs from PTI)