Home

News

Iran responds to firing on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, says Relationship with India is...

Iran responds to firing on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, says ‘Relationship with India is…’

After the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran six weeks ago, Tehran largely halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz that carries one-fifth of global oil supplies. The Iranian action has triggered a significant rise in oil prices.

Iran responds to firing on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, says ‘Relationship with India is...'

Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil reversed course in the Strait of Hormuz after coming under Iranian military gunfire on Saturday, prompting New Delhi to summon the Iranian envoy and lodge a strong protest. Following the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, on Sunday made a significant statement. While calling for peace in the region, he emphasised the strength of India-Iran relations.

What exactly happened to the Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz?

While speaking to the media, Ilahi stated, “Our relationship with India is very strong… India has benefited from the good relationship between Iran and India in getting their oil and tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Prime Minister of India had very successful conversations with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and the EAM had several successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran,” as reported by news agency ANI.

What did Iran say about its relationship with India after the incident?

Highlighting the relationship, Ilahi stated, “The relationship between Iran and India is rooted in 5,000 years of history. Iranians are connected to India by culture, civilisation, education, humanity, and philosophy. Our relationship is very strong and will continue to grow stronger.”Addressing the incident, he said, “The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and I don’t know anything about this event which you mentioned, and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved.”

Calling for de-escalation, he added, “We don’t want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, and any disruption has immediate implications for global markets, including energy-dependent economies such as India. On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Ilahi said the disruption was linked to ongoing security concerns.”The Strait of Hormuz was open, and due to the imposed war against Iran, it was closed, because of the security issues, and we hope that very soon it will be open…Yes, it was open for some time, but as there are some problems and crises around Iran, they wanted to be sure that the problems would be solved and it would be open very soon,” he said.His remarks came after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed from this evening, CNN reported

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.