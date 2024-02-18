Indian Woman Found Dead Inside Submerged Car In Floodwaters In Queensland, Australia

The Indian High Commission said that it is in touch with the family and providing all possible assistance.

The victim is a a 28-year-old Indian woman. (Representational image)

Indian Woman Found Dead: A delayed piece of information emanating from the Indian High Commission in Canberra, Australia on Friday reports that an Indian national has died in a flooding incident in Queensland as wild weather battered the region with severe rain and thunderstorms.

Trending Now

The Indian High Commission expressed its condolences and said that it is in touch with the family and providing all possible assistance.

You may like to read

“Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: an Indian national lost her life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. Mission team is in touch for all necessary assistance,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

While further details are awaited, the victim’s name was not revealed by the mission.

The local media reported that a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a partially submerged car in floodwaters in Queensland on Friday.

Talking about the weather in the region, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for parts of southeast Queensland, which includes heavy rainfall warnings across Logan, Redland City, and parts of Brisbane.

According to the most recent update by the bureau, a severe thunderstorm was likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in some parts of the state.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.