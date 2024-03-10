Indian Woman, Suffering From Bipolar Disorder, Goes Missing In New York City

The woman was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1.

The Police say she is suffering from bipolar disorder. (Representational image: freepik.com)

Indian Woman Missing In NYC: An Indian woman, aged 25, has been reported missing in New York City (NYC). The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has sought help from the public to share any information and any help to locate her.

The woman, identified as Ferin Khoja, was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11 pm, according to information released by the New York City Police Department adding that she was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green sweater, and blue jeans.

The New York City Police Department added that Ferin Khoja is suffering from bipolar disorder, a mental illness.

The NYPD, while also releasing her photograph said that the 112 Precinct Detective Squad is “endeavouring to locate” Khoja.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York has been informed about the case and is working to help get information about Khoja and her whereabouts.

(With PTI inputs)

