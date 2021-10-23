Los Angeles: Tragedy engulfed the house of a 25-year-old California-based Indian-origin woman techie, who travelled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday. She was one of the two foreign tourists killed in a shootout between two drug gangs in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum, according to media reports. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Anjali Ryot was killed along with another German tourist in the crossfire, reported Californianewstimes.com news portal. Ryot arrived in Tulum on Monday prior to her birthday on October 22, it said. Her Instagram account listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal Pradesh, living in San Jose, California.Also Read - Uttarakhand-Himachal Tragedy: 11 Missing Trekkers Dead, Massive Rescue Operations by IAF Underway

Ryot had been employed as a Senior Site Reliability Engineer on LinkedIn since July. She was previously working with Yahoo, according to the Californianewstimes.com report. On Wednesday night, Ryot and four other foreign tourists were dining on the terrace of La Malquerida restaurant when four men armed with assault rifles fired at an adjoining table in the premises around 10:30 pm, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

The stray bullets hit the foreigners. Ryot and the German woman were killed, while the three others — from Germany and the Netherlands — were wounded. Authorities point to a confrontation between rival organised crime gangs. Ryot and her friends were just the collateral victims, it said.

Victim’s brother urges authorities for help

The fight was between two rival groups that operate drug sales in the area, the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Several drug cartels operate in the Mexican state, which is known for a lucrative retail drug market and as a landing spot for drug shipments, the Associated Press reported from Mexico City.

Meanwhile, Ryot’s brother Ashish has asked the mayor of Tulum to speed up the procedures to be able to repatriate her body, the El Pais report said. Ashish urged the authorities for help so that his visa was approved and he could enter Mexico to take his sister’s body back to India for her last rites.

(With inputs from PTI)