Greenwood: As many as four people including the gunman were killed at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, in a mass shooting that ended when another armed individual fatally shot the gunman, city authorities said. Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said that the gunman was also dead and the injured have been hospitalized nearby. The authorities did not indicate a motive for the shooting and did not identify the gunman, except as an adult male.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, added Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison.

“We believe at this time, investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan who was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter,” Ison said.

“We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall,” Mayor Mark Myers said. “The Greenwood Police Department is in control of the scene. I am in direct contact with the command post, and there is no further threat.” He asked the public to stay away from the area.

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said. “Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation. Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.