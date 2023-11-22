Indians Advised To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Myanmar Due To Ongoing Violence

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the advisory on platform X and advised Indian nationals in Myanmar to exercise caution and avoid any unnecessary travel.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Myanmar to avoid non-essential travel in light of the escalating violence between anti-junta groups and government forces. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also advised Indians living in Myanmar to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Yangon. The MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, shared the advisory on platform X and advised Indian nationals in Myanmar to exercise caution and avoid any unnecessary travel.

“In view of the evolving security situation in Myanmar, all Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those already living in Myanmar are advised to take precautions and avoid travel to the regions affected by violence,” the advisory read.

MEA Advises Nationals To Register With Embassy of India

Amidst escalating violence in Myanmar, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indian nationals residing in the country to register with the Embassy of India in Yangon. This advisory comes after MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed concerns over the ongoing armed conflict between Myanmar’s military and anti-junta groups near the Indo-Myanmar border. Bagchi emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the crisis through constructive dialogue.

Indian nationals living in Myanmar are encouraged to register with the embassy to ensure their safety and well-being in the face of the deteriorating security situation.

“We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and restitution situation or resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue. We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar,” Bagchi had said.

A number of Myanmar nationals fled from their country following the recent airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas of the country. More than 26,000 from Myanmar’s Rakhine state have been displaced since Monday after fresh fighting between Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) according to the United Nations.

5000 People From Myanmar Enter India

Moreover, around 5000 people from Myanmar have entered the Indian state of Mizoram following a fresh airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas along the Indo-Myanmar border.

In the wake of the situation. India has called for the end of violence after an airstrike at the Indo-Myanmar border and emphasised the resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue.

“Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and the resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue. We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday in a weekly briefing.

Bagchi further emphasised that, as a result of fighting in the Rikhawdar area, which is opposite Zokhawthar on the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, in the Chin state of Myanmar, “there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side. We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border.”

“We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar,” Bagchi stressed.

According to Reuters, Myanmar’s military junta is facing its biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts.

Last week, the military-installed president said that Myanmar was at risk of “breaking apart” because of an ineffective response to the rebellion. As per Reuters, the new combat will be another blow for the junta, which is increasingly stretched amid mounting armed opposition, fuelled by anger over the coup and crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies)

