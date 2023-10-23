Home

Indians Celebrate Durga Puja in Germany’s Munich With Spiritual Fervour, Here’s What They Do | Exclusive

More than 300 members of the Indian Bengali Association in Germany’s Munich are celebrating Durga Puja with fun and fervour this year.

In Munich, the Durga Puja celebrations are open to all, starting with Anandamela, followed by a Grand Pan India Dandiya Raas celebration on Saptami evening.

New Delhi: Durga Puja, popularly known as Dussehra, is not just celebrated in India but in several other countries abroad as well. More than 300 members of the Indian Bengali Association in Germany’s Munich are celebrating Durga Puja with fun and fervour this year.

Apart from the Dussehra, this association also celebrates other festivals. “We celebrate Saraswati Pujo, Holi, Poila Boisakh- Bengali New Year, Durga Pujo, Lokkhi Pujo, Diwali and other events like Picnic, Social campaigns. We Publish an Annual Magazine- Parobas,” says Sutapa Basu, one of the community members.

Here’s How It Started

‘Sampriti Munich’ – an Indian Bengali Association in South Germany’s Munich was formed in 2014 with around 60 members. This is part of the Indian diaspora with roots in West Bengal. It has now around 300 members and arguably one of the largest Bengali Associations in the mainland Europe.

Fondly called as Sharod Sampriti, the Durga Puja celebrations started in Munich in 2019 with a handful of community members. The initiative started on verbal financial commitment of 70 members. The idol came from Kumartuli, West Bengal.

“Now we are in the 5th year of Sharod Sampriti and celebrating at a much grand scale with around 450 footfall every day at a prestigious venue in the heart of Munich,” says one of the organisers of the event.

The five-day Durga Puja celebrations started in Munich on Sasthi with Anandamela -a food festival with participation from various Indian communities celebrating the diverse Indian cuisine catering to Indian and a huge international crowd. The event was inaugurated by H E Mohit Yadav, Consul General of India, Bavaria & Badden-Wuertemberg, accompanied by Thomas Lechner, a member of the Munich City council (Mayor’s office) and also represented by the Indian representative of the Migration Department, Munich Chapter.

“We celebrate as per the religious dates over a period of five days from Sathi until Dashami. The priest flies from West Bengal to Munich every year. “The puja is celebrated with spiritual fervour, following the religious rituals to the point and with each passing year, it’s becoming grand,” Prashanta Bhattacharya, priest from Naihati, West Bengal, said.

Here’s How it is Celebrated

In Munich, the Durga Puja celebrations are open to all, starting with Anandamela, followed by a Grand Pan India Dandiya Raas celebration on Saptami evening, and an eclectic and ensemble mix of cultural performances from member dancers, member kids and a Member band – Sur-O-Sampriti, all the way to Bijoya Dashami.

“A celebration for 5 full days is overshadowed perhaps only by the fabled Oktoberfest in Munich, but at heart, Bengalis know that the fest they have in October, celebrated worldwide and recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, can outrun any festival by miles, if not on track, for sure at heart,” Anubhab Dasgupta, Secretary of Sampriti Munich told India.com.

Germans Find Durga Puja Fascinating

The local Germans find this cultural extravaganza absolutely fascinating and come in flocks to visit and taste a slice of Indian culture in Munich.

“This is so colourful and exciting. I love the Indian music, the food, the beautiful Sarees. The celebratory spirit and this lively atmosphere – I will love to visit again next year,” said Jutta Vackenroth, German visitor.

“Initially I used to miss Durga Puja celebrations back in India. Thanks to Sampriti Munich, I can enjoy many Indian festivities here in Germany. This feels like my home away from home and the celebrations are like in Bengal,” said Anuradha Sarkar, Sampriti Puja Committee member.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

