Indians racially abused, threatened in Australia: 19-year-old threatens to blow up Indian neighbours in Brisbane, police files hate crime case

A 19-year-old man in Australia’s Brisbane has been charged after racially abusing an Indian family and threatening to blow up their apartment building.

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Indians racially abused, threatened in Australia: 19-year-old threatens to blow up Indian neighbours in Brisbane, police files hate crime case | Image: X

Indians Threatened in Australia: An incident of racial hate crime has come to light in Australia, where a 19-year-old Australian man has been arrested after he allegedly made racially abusive remarks to an Indian family in Brisbane. He also threatened to ‘blow up’ the Indian family’s apartment building on Monday. The incident took place around midnight on Monday at a unit complex in the Morningside suburb. The accused has been identified as Harley Adams. He allegedly used racist insults and threatened to blow up the building.

What Exactly Happened?

According to Queensland Police, Adams started abusing the Indian family and threatened to blow up the building. Following the incident, the family left deeply shaken and planned to break their lease and return to India, fearing for their safety.

The Queensland Police team, wearing tactical gear, arrested Adams at a local hotel. He was charged with multiple charges, including making threats and hate crime. Investigators remanded the accused man before producing him before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video conferencing.

Accused Granted Bail

After hearing the proceedings, police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Kahler termed Adams’ conduct an ‘extraordinary racist outburst’. The magistrate also heard allegations that he threatened to blow the building.

As per Kahler, Adams was in a belief that the members of the Indian family had filed a complaint against him, resulting in his eviction.

Police informed the court that several residents of the complex had been breaking their leases and moving out due to the threat.

Court Grants Bail To Accused Under Strict Conditions

As per a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the accused man’s lawyer told the local court that he had a very tragic past and struggled since his mother’s death 18 months ago.

The lawyer added that Adams has also been diagnosed with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He is associated with social services to find alternative accommodation.

After hearing both sides, the court granted the man bail under strict conditions. The court has directed him to wear an electronic monitoring device and stay away from the apartment complex. He is also instructed to report to the nearby police station three times a week.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 16.

It is to be noted that the hate crime incident has surfaced amid growing concerns over anti-Indian sentiment and racist abuse in Australia.