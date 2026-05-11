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Indians will have to show ID cards to enter Nepal after formation of BJP govt in West Bengal

Indians will have to show ID cards to enter Nepal after formation of BJP govt in West Bengal

According to Morang Assistant Chief District Officer Saroj Koirala, this decision has been taken by Nepal, but it is completely based on security.

This decision has been taken after the formation of the BJP government in West Bengal.

New Delhi: Indians will now have to show their ID card to enter Nepal. According to Nepali media reports, an identity card has been made mandatory to enter Nepal from the Jogbani border post in the border area of ​​Morang. The Morang District Security Committee has taken this decision to control illegal infiltration and criminal activities in the border area.

According to Morang Assistant Chief District Officer Saroj Koirala, this decision has been taken by Nepal, but it is completely based on security. “This has not been done through bilateral talks between the two countries. It is purely for a little more tightening of security on the Nepalese border and investigation, as there remains a possibility of illegal infiltration across the border,” he said.

Indians Have To Show ID Card To Enter Nepal

According to the report, this decision has been taken after the formation of the BJP government in West Bengal. The administration has assessed that Rohingya Muslims may flee from West Bengal in India and enter Nepal after the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government there. The report cites Indian media reports that, after the formation of the BJP government, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh or Rohingyas may enter Nepal. Sources claim that because of this, vigilance has been increased towards Nepal.

According to the report, the source said, “After the BJP formed the government with a majority in West Bengal, there is an atmosphere of confusion. There are reports in the Indian media that Rohingya Muslims are fleeing from there. I don’t know if this is true or not, but videos of Muslims fleeing with their belongings are appearing in the Indian media.” The report states that the government of Nepal is looking at this issue from the point of view of internal security rather than a diplomatic matter.

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Special Vigilance At The Time Of Arrival Of The Train

The report states that the administration has adopted a strategy of increasing special vigilance at the time of arrival of the train. Since strict checking all the time can lead to problems, arrangements have been made to check the ID cards of trains when 500 to 1000 people enter at once. Apart from this, trained dogs have also been used to prevent illegal infiltration at the border. According to the administration, in addition to the Rohingyas, stopping the movement of escaped prisoners is also another main objective. “Around 500 of our absconding prisoners have gone to India. Security vigil has been increased as they may come and go,” sources said. This step has not been taken on the instructions of the Ministry of External Affairs, but on the decision of the District Level Security Committee.

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