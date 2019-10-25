Rio De Janeiro: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said that the visa requirement for Chinese and Indian tourists or business people visiting the South American nation will be dropped, Reuters said in a report.

The announcement was made during an official visit to China, the report stated.

The Brazillian government had earlier ended visa requirements for tourists and business people from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Notably, the other countries where Indians can travel without a visa include Nepal, Hong Kong, Bhutan, Ecuador, Mauritius, Fiji amongst others.

Former army captain Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil last year, promising a fundamental change in direction for the giant Latin American country, the latest to take a turn to the right.

Meanwhile, the US this year has approved a higher number of H-1 B applications given the high demand for these visas in the market, a report by Economic Times said. This came as a relief to Indians who make the maximum number of these visas holders.