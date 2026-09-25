India’s big message at UNGA, calls for country-led peacebuilding, digital growth and global cooperation

India delivered a clear message at the United Nations, stating that peacebuilding efforts must be demand-driven and anchored in national ownership.

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India's big message at UNGA, calls for country-led peacebuilding, digital growth and global cooperation (PTI/File)

India has stressed the importance of countries taking the lead in their own peacebuilding and development efforts at the United Nations. Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, attended the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial meeting during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

The meeting focused on strengthening national institutions and ensuring that countries have greater ownership of peacebuilding efforts. George said India believes that lasting peace and development should be driven by the countries themselves.

He also spoke about India’s approach to nation-building, highlighting the need to decentralise power, use digital public infrastructure to improve people’s lives, and promote inclusive growth. He stressed the importance of giving women and young people a greater role in the development process.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has provided tens of billions of dollars through grants, concessional loans and capacity-building programmes to support developing countries. These efforts include projects under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, with a special focus on Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

George took part in several other high-level meetings in New York.

He attended a ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. India reiterated its long-standing support for the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security. The MEA said India’s approach combines political support with practical assistance.

The Indian official also participated in the second G7 Development Ministers meeting hosted by France, the current G7 chair.

During the meeting, George outlined India’s development model, describing it as people-focused and inclusive. He referred to the principle of ‘Sarvodaya’, which focuses on the welfare and progress of all sections of society.

George said development should not be limited to providing financial assistance. According to him, countries also need stronger domestic capabilities and greater resilience to deal with future challenges. He highlighted India’s development partnership programmes as an example of this approach.

He also attended a high-level event on reparatory justice, jointly hosted by Ghana, Germany and France.

At the event, George called for greater international cooperation to help return cultural objects and heritage items to the countries and communities from where they originated.

(With IANS inputs)