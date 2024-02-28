India’s Economic Progress Under PM Modi Emerging As ‘Real Alternative’ To China: Report

With the Indian stock market hitting new highs, FDI inflow increasing, and significant investments being made in infrastructure, experts are considering India as a promising alternative to China. Acco

With the Indian stock market hitting new highs, FDI inflow increasing, and significant investments being made in infrastructure, experts are considering India as a promising alternative to China. According to a report by CNN, amidst China’s ongoing property crisis, capital outflow, and economic uncertainties, market experts are looking towards New Delhi as a “real alternative” . The report further highlighted that market watchers are quite keen on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power for a third straight term in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which will bring greater predictability to economic policies.

Trending Now

India’s economic progress under PM Modi’s leadership since 2014 has garnered attention from financial professionals worldwide. PM Modi has set ambitious goals for the country, aiming to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. This vision has instilled confidence in India’s growth trajectory and potential as a key player in the global economy. In contrast, China is facing various economic challenges, including a rapid outflow of capital, creating a sense of uncertainty among investors.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.