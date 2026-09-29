India’s Essar Group to build $15 billion steel plant in US, Trump calls it ‘largest’ in history

The group, founded by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, has interests across sectors including energy, metals, infrastructure and mining. Essar's global businesses include steel and energy operations, while the group has also been developing projects aimed at lower-carbon steel production.

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US President Trump (Image: X.com)

US President Donald Trump has announced a massive steel project backed by Indian conglomerate Essar Group, with the overall investment expected to reach about USD 18 billion. The project will connect a new iron ore mine in Minnesota with a major steel plant in Iowa. The Iowa facility alone is expected to involve around USD 15 billion in investment, while about USD 3 billion is planned for the Minnesota mining operation.

Trump announced the project at the White House on Monday, September 28, describing it as the largest steel plant in American history. The facility is expected to eventually produce up to 10 million tonnes of steel every year.

Steel production is targeted to begin around 2030. The project is expected to create around 6,000 construction jobs, while the completed operation could support at least 1,750 permanent jobs in Iowa. US officials have also given a broader estimate of more than 2,000 permanent jobs across the project.

From Minnesota iron ore to Iowa steel

The project is designed as an integrated US supply chain.

Iron ore will be mined at Mesabi Metallics’ operation in Nashwauk, Minnesota, and then transported to the new steel plant in eastern Iowa. This means the company plans to control much of the process, from mining the raw material to producing finished steel.

Rewant Ruia, chairman of Mesabi Metallics and a member of the Essar Group’s founding family, said the project would create a supply chain running from an American mine to an American steel plant.

The Minnesota mine is also an important part of the plan. Mesabi Metallics has already invested heavily in the project and says the operation is aimed at producing high-grade iron ore pellets that can be used in newer steelmaking processes.

New steel plant to use modern technology

The Iowa facility is expected to use direct-reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) technology.

The plant is expected to initially produce around 7.5 million tonnes of steel a year, with the capacity eventually rising to about 10 million tonnes. The company plans to use both iron ore and scrap metal in the steelmaking process.

If completed as planned, the facility would become one of the biggest steel plants in the United States and would significantly increase domestic steelmaking capacity.

The project is also expected to supply steel to US customers as well as international markets.

Why Trump is highlighting the project

Trump has linked the investment to his administration’s push to increase steel production inside the US.

His administration has imposed 50% tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, arguing that higher import costs will encourage companies to manufacture more goods within the United States.

During Monday’s announcement, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also connected the project to the tariffs, saying the trade measures helped make the investment possible.

Trump has repeatedly argued that companies will have a greater incentive to build factories in the US rather than import products from other countries.

The Essar project is notable because the company behind it is Indian-owned, but the proposed production chain will largely be based inside the US.

Essar’s long journey in Minnesota

Essar Group’s involvement in the US steel sector goes back many years.

The company entered Minnesota in 2007 after acquiring the assets of Minnesota Steel. It later developed plans for an integrated mine and steelmaking operation in the region.

The project faced financial and other difficulties over the years. Mesabi Metallics is now working to complete the mining operation and build a new supply chain around it.

Essar says its Mesabi project has already received more than $1.8 billion in investment and is focused on supplying high-grade iron ore products for the North American steel industry.

What Essar’s US expansion means

The Iowa project marks a major expansion of Essar’s manufacturing plans in North America.

The group, founded by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, has interests across sectors including energy, metals, infrastructure and mining.

Essar’s global businesses include steel and energy operations, while the group has also been developing projects aimed at lower-carbon steel production.

The company sees the Minnesota mine as a key part of its plans to supply iron ore for modern steelmaking technologies in North America.

Project expected to take years

The huge project will not be completed quickly. Construction and development are expected to continue for several years, with steel production targeted for around 2030.

The company estimates that thousands of workers will be needed during construction, followed by more than 1,700 permanent jobs once the Iowa plant becomes operational.

The project also has support from the US Export-Import Bank, which has been involved in financing the Minnesota mining operation. Reuters reported that the bank has committed significant financing for the expansion.