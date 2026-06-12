‘India’s nuclear weapons arsenal much bigger than expected’: Alarmed by SIPRI report, Pakistan seeks other countries’ help

A recent SIPRI assessment indicates that India possesses 190 nuclear weapons, China has 620, and Pakistan holds 170—the same number as the previous year.

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New Delhi: Pakistan has stated that India may possess significantly more nuclear weapons than estimated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). This statement follows a SIPRI report estimating that India has rapidly increased its nuclear arsenal and may now possess 190 nuclear weapons, whereas Pakistan holds 170—a figure unchanged from the previous year. SIPRI noted that India has added 10 nuclear weapons to its stockpile compared to the previous year.

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On Thursday, Pakistan publicly acknowledged India’s rapidly growing strategic capabilities and advanced nuclear arsenal. Pakistan, which has frequently threatened India with nuclear war, also expressed concern regarding the implications of New Delhi’s expanding nuclear capabilities. Highlighting Islamabad’s unease over India’s military modernization, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the actual scope of India’s nuclear arsenal “could be larger than current estimates,” citing data from the SIPRI.

Pakistan Alarmed By Size Of India’s Nuclear Arsenal

This statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry is significant as it acknowledges the continuous growth of India’s strategic capabilities across multiple domains. Islamabad stated it is aware of developments such as the ‘canisterization’ of India’s missile systems (a technique for housing missiles in secure containers), the expansion of sea-based nuclear deterrence via nuclear-capable submarines, and the development of longer-range missile systems.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated, “Pakistan is aware of developments in India’s strategic capabilities, including the canisterization of missile systems, the expansion of sea-based nuclear-capable submarines, and the development of long-range intercontinental ballistic missile systems.” Pakistan has also stated that these developments are enhancing India’s ‘operational readiness.’ In other words, Pakistan acknowledges the capabilities of India’s nuclear triad and is apprehensive about it.

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What Did SIPRI Report Say About Nuclear Weapons?

A recent SIPRI assessment indicates that India possesses 190 nuclear weapons, China has 620, and Pakistan holds 170—the same number as the previous year. Until two years ago, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal outnumbered India’s, but India has rapidly developed nuclear weapons over the last two years.

India is now capable of launching nuclear weapons from land, air, and sea—a capability Pakistan lacks. Consequently, Pakistan argues that India’s actual stockpile could be far larger than current estimates suggest. To draw international attention to this issue, Pakistan has urged nations that supply advanced technology to India to consider the potential impact of such capabilities on the regional security environment.