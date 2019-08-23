New Delhi: After Nepal’s optimistic approach on Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 vis-a-vis the region, the Maldives has backed India’s step terming it as an internal matter.

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid held a telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said that the Maldives viewed the decision taken by India regarding Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as an internal matter.

Abdulla Shahid told Qureshi that both Pakistan and India are close friends as well as bilateral partners of the Maldives stressed on the importance of resolving differences between countries amicably through peaceful means.

Maldives Foreign Affairs Min in telephonic conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both Pakistan&India are close friends&bilateral partners of Maldives. He stressed the importance of resolving differences b/w countries amicably through peaceful means



Earlier, Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had expressed optimism and hope regarding peace and stability in the Jammu and Kashmir region after its special status was revoked by the Modi government.

Gyawali had said that they are closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and are quite optimistic and hopeful about peace and stability in the region.

“Any dispute among the member nations of this region can be sorted through peaceful negotiations, dialogues and we are confident that this region will be fully peaceful and stable, any negative impact would not be there,” said Gyawali.