IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi Arabia till October 24

Several Indian airlines including IndiGo and Akasa Air have extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/indigo-cancels-flights-to-and-from-saudi-arabia-till-october-24-8536416/ Copy

IndiGo among other airlines have extended the cancellation of flights till October 24. Representational Image

IndiGo on Thursday extended the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabian cities till October 24 amid the evolving situation in the Gulf country.

Akasa Air separately said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

On Tuesday, IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air had announced cancelling flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till October 17.

Also Read | Indian airlines slash over 2,500 weekly flights in summer schedule as West Asia tensions disrupt operations

“Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive),” IndiGo said in a post on X on Thursday.

Travel Advisory Following a careful assessment of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 24 October 2026 (inclusive). Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2026

Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking, it added.

In its post on X announcing the extension of suspension of the flights, Akasa Air also said that it continues to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia airport attack: IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah till Oct 17

“Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost,” it said.

Last week, the airlines had temporarily suspended services to Riyadh in the wake of attacks at the city’s airport reportedly by Houthi militants.

The hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia have escalated. There have been attacks with armed drones and missiles.

Flights cancelled till October 17

Earlier, Indian carriers including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India have suspended flights to and from several cities in Saudi Arabia until Saturday (October 17) amid ongoing tensions and recent attacks that have endangered the airspace. In its travel advisory on X, IndiGo announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until Saturday, citing the evolving situation in the country.

The carrier advised customers to check flight status on the official website to stay updated, while assuring that consumer safety and well-being remain a top priority. “Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October’26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” the post read.