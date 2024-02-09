Indo-American Satwinder Kaur Becomes First Woman to Lead Kent City Council In Washington, USA

Satwinder Kaur is in her seventh year on the council and she replaces Bill Boyce who nominated her for the top position.

Satwinder Kaur will work closely with the mayor to see what kind of support the council will give to issues and proposals.

“You’ve got some little shoes to fill. I’m sure you will do a great job and we are here to support you and make sure you are very successful,” Boyce said after Kaur’s election in a February 6 meeting.

In her response, Kaur thanked Boyce for mentoring her and said, “As I start this I know all of us have the same goal of serving the community and making sure Kent is a better place for all of us.”

The seven-member council is the legislative body for the City of Kent, and besides establishing policies and regulations, it approves financial expenditures and the city’s biennial budget.

In addition to serving as the official spokesperson for the council, Kaur will work closely with the mayor to see what kind of support the council will give to issues and proposals.

Kaur sees her role on the council as a great learning opportunity and a chance to bring a fresh set of eyes to the City’s problems, says the website of the Kent City Council.

“I want to bring new perspectives that may not have been considered before,” the website says, quoting Kaur.

Having served as an intern in the Mayor’s Office, Kaur feels she has a good understanding of resident issues and concerns.

“Kent is often overlooked, but there are so many things about Kent that people don’t know, and we have so many great stories to tell,” she says.

She was elected for the first time in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 to another four-year council term when she ran unopposed.

Satwinder Kaur, a 2004 Kentridge High School graduate, narrowly lost to her opponent in the August 2022 Democratic primary race for the District 47 Senate seat.

She loves hiking at Clark Lake Park, trying cuisine from different countries, participating in the Adopt-a-Street program with the Sikh community, witnessing volunteer contributions from different people and organizations, helping others, and seeing that different places of worship in Kent are open to supporting all human beings.

“I love the amazing people we have in Kent. It is a caring community where people care about their neighbors. They choose Kent, the biggest city in South King County to be their home,” says Satwinder Kaur.

