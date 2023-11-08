Home

News

Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Hits Indonesia’s Banda Sea

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude has struck the Banda Sea region of Indonesia. However, no tsunami warning has been given.

New Delhi: Earthquakes have become very frequent across the world; in India also, tremors are felt nearly every second day. An earthquake has now struck the Banda Sea region in Indonesia and according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The earthquake was about 370 kms southeast of Ambon, Indonesia and is said to be at a depth of 146 kms. However, despite an earthquake, no tsunami warning has been given by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PWTC). EMSC had initially reported it as magnitude 6.8.

