Indonesia Earthquake: 6.5-magnitude quake strikes hours after 7.7 tremor kills 40

A second earthquake hit Indonesia on Saturday, hours after a 7.7 earthquake killed nearly 38 people and caused severe damage to infrastructure.

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Indonesia was struck by another earthquake on Saturday. File image/PTI

A Indonesia was hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS said the tremor occurred at 4:24 pm IST on August 15. The quake struck at a depth of 165 km beneath the Earth’s surface, according to the NCS, which identified Indonesia as the location.

No casualties or damage were reported immediately following the quake. The latest tremor came as Indonesia continued to assess the impact of a stronger 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the Flores region earlier in the day.

7.7 magnitude earthquake kills at least 38

At least 38 people were killed after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted, CBS News reported. “Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own,” Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said at a news conference, according to CBS News.

Also Read | Caught on camera: Terrifying moment as 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, people seen fleeing in panic, buildings toppling

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake struck Indonesia’s Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake. Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning and urged coastal residents to move to higher ground. The warning was later lifted after Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency found no significant sea-level changes posing a threat to coastal communities.

The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency, Fathur Rahman, said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake. East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. Power outages in cities and villages disrupted communication and hampered search and rescue operations.

Also Read | 7.7 Magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia’s Flores Coast, Tsunami warning issued

Landslides in Ende regency also cut off the Trans-Flores Highway, a roughly 700 km paved mountain road spanning Flores Island from Labuan Bajo to Larantuka. The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency deployed a helicopter to assist with logistics and emergency response operations, including possible evacuations.

The air support is considered crucial because East Nusa Tenggara consists of numerous islands, creating significant transportation and access challenges. Around 2,000 villagers in Nagekeo regency also fled their homes and moved to temporary shelters, CBS News reported.