Jakarta: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s northern Sumatra island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, sending residents fleeing from their homes. The quake hit to the island’s north at a depth of 12 kilometers, 70 kms from the town of Bukittingi in West Sumatra province, according to USGS.Also Read - 4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Tremors were also felt is Singapore. At about 9.40am, people reported feeling tremors from several locations islandwide, including Punggol, Simei, Redhill, Queensway, Ang Mo Kio and Kallang. Some media reports also said they felt tremors in Bugis, River Valley and Choa Chu Kang. Also Read - Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh: NCS

No tsunami warning was issued and there was no immediate report of casualties or damage, but the quake was felt in the neighboring provinces of Riau and North Sumatra. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Jammu-Kashmir; Another Jolts Kargil, Ladakh: NCS

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake struck the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.