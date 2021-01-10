New Delhi: Indonesian officials have recovered body parts off the coast of the capital Jakarta where the Sriwijaya Air Flight SJY182 with 62 people on board was crashed. “As of this morning, we’ve received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts,” Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV. Also Read - Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 With 62 Onboard Crashes, Search Operation On | All You Need To Know

Indonesia's Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi had confirmed the crash of a Boeing 737-500 plane of the Indonesian airlines, which lost contact with the air traffic controller yesterday. There were 62 people onboard- 56 passengers and 6 crew members. Indonesia's transport safety committee had stated that all those on the Sriwijaya Air flight were Indonesian.

The plane had departed from the Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta at 2.36 PM (local time). According to Sumadi, the last contact with the plane was made by aviation authorities four minutes after its takeoff.

On October 29, 2018, all 189 people aboard were killed after a Boeing 737 Max plane of Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

In December 2014, an AirAsia plane crashed into sea en route from Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya to Singapore, killing all 162 people aboard.