New Delhi: A plane belonging to Indonesian airline, Sriwijaya Air, lost contact shortly after taking off from the country's capital Jakarta on Saturday while it was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said in a tweet that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about four minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 737-500, which has a capacity of about 130, when it took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta international airport, reported news agency AFP.