No water for Pakistan: Bad news for Pakistan as India begins mega project on Chenab river, Pakistan will now not get…

Indus water treaty update: The Modi government has issued a tender for major infrastructure and energy projects on the Chenab River, which will reduce the water flow to Pakistan.

Indus water treaty: In a matter of bad news for Pakistan months after Operation Sindoor, the government of India has taken a big step towards stopping the flow of Indus water from India to Pakistan. For a better understanding, readers should note that Indian had put on hold the historic Indus Water Treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, after terrorists from Pakistan killed tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In the recent development, the Modi government has issued a tender for major infrastructure and energy projects on the Chenab River. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development and how does it impact the Indus water share of Pakistan.

Why is Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project bad news for Pakistan?

In the recent development, state-owned NHPC has invited bids for the construction of the Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report by The project, to be developed on the Chenab River, is estimated to cost Rs 5,129 crore.

According to an NHPC statement, the bidding process will open on March 12 and close on March 20. Once completed, the Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project is expected to have a power generation capacity of 1,856 MW. Therefore, it can be said that the Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir is a massive bad news for Pakistan as it will reduce the water flow to the terror-sponsoring country.

What has Union government said about sharing Indus water with Pakistan?

“Work has begun on a project to divert water from the Indus River. Under no circumstances will the Indus River water be given to Pakistan. The water from the Indus River will be retained and used for Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi”, Union Water Power Minister CR Patil had earlier said about stopping Pakistan’s share of water, allocated under the now on-hold Indus water treaty.

