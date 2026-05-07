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Is Indus Water Treaty still in abeyance a year after Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor? Heres what MEA has said

Is Indus Water Treaty still in abeyance a year after Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor? Here’s what MEA has said

The Ministry of External Affairs has responded to questions over the status of the Indus Water Treaty, a year after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Indus Water Treaty- File image

Indus Water Treaty: Marking a definitive shift in its transboundary water diplomacy, India reasserted on Thursday that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains in a state of suspended animation, tethered directly to Pakistan’s track record on regional security. The statement, issued during a weekly briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), underscores India’s growing resolve to utilize strategic leverage in response to persistent security threats.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that the era of decoupled diplomacy, where water sharing and security concerns were treated as separate silos has ended. Here are all the details you need to know about the statement issued by the MEA on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

What MEA said on Indus Water Treaty?

“Our position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) has been consistent. IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan’s sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism,” he stated.

Also read: ‘Nation salutes forces for giving fitting response to Pahalgam perpetrators’: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor anniversary

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India celebrates first anniversary of Operation Sindoor

India on Thursday is observing the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7 last year against the high-value terror infrastructures and terrorists across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, following the heinous Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

Marking the anniversary, the MEA spokesperson stated that Pakistan has long treated cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: 22 minutes that shook Pakistan and changed India’s security doctrine- Remembering Bharat’s remarkable military operation

“Today, we are marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. The world knows that cross-border terrorism has long been used by Pakistan as an instrument of state policy. We in India have every right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We will continue to work to strengthen the global fight against terrorism,” he added.

What External Affairs Minister (EAM) said on Operation Sindoor?

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor reflected India’s decisive response to cross-border terrorism and ensured accountability for such actions. He emphasised that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains firmly committed to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)

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