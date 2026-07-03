Indus Waters Treaty: Why is Pakistan bringing China in dispute with India? Islamabad plans to…

Pakistan is struggling over Indus water. Ever since India stopped the water, the neighbour has been in a state of turmoil. India has made it clear that it will get water only if it stops terrorism first.

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Indus Waters Treaty: Why is Pakistan bringing China in dispute with India? Islamabad plans to...

Indus Water Treaty News: The dispute between India and Pakistan over the waters of the Indus River is a long-standing one. However, after Operation Sindoor, India made it clear that the Indus Water Treaty cannot continue as long as cross-border terrorism persists. Following this, Pakistan has been continuously trying to pressure India on international platforms. Now, Pakistan has also added China’s name to this dispute. Pakistan claims that the rivers originating in the Himalayas belong not only to India and Pakistan, but China is also a major stakeholder. The question is, why has Pakistan suddenly dragged China into this dispute?

What is Pakistan’s new strategy?

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, stated that the rivers originating in the Himalayas are a gift of nature. These rivers provide water to many countries, from the Indus to the Mekong. He added that many major rivers originate in China, so the water issue is a matter of concern for all humanity, and China’s role is also crucial. This means that Pakistan is trying to convey the message that this is not just an India-Pakistan issue, but an issue for the entire region.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, “There were two questions about China. First, the water from the rivers originating in the Himalayan region is a great gift of nature. The Himalayan river system is a blessing from God, providing water to many countries from the Indus to the Mekong. China’s rivers also originate there. Therefore, it is a shared heritage of all humanity. China will always maintain a positive attitude towards major water issues, as it is a key stakeholder not only in the rivers flowing in South Asia (India and Pakistan), but also in the vast river systems flowing from the Himalayas to China and the Far East (our East and Southeast Asian countries).”

Why did Pakistan mention China?

Pakistan is struggling over Indus water. Ever since India stopped the water, the neighbour has been in a state of turmoil. It has tried everything, but it is unable to get even a drop of Indus water. India has made it clear that it will get water only if it stops terrorism first. Therefore, Pakistan is currently under diplomatic pressure. India has cornered Pakistan on the issue of terrorism on many platforms. In such a situation, Pakistan wants China to speak openly in its favour and put pressure on India.

What should Pakistan expect from China?

The fact is that China has long been Pakistan’s eternal friend. In other words, it is Pakistan’s closest strategic partner. Major projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are underway between the two countries. Therefore, Pakistan hopes that China may voice its support. However, India-China relations have also improved in recent times. America’s tariff policy has led to a closer relationship between India and China. In such a situation, the likelihood of China openly supporting Pakistan and opposing India is very low. Therefore, Pakistan’s plans here do not seem to be working.

Why China won’t intervene?

There’s another reason why China hasn’t spoken out on the Indus Waters issue between India and Pakistan. The Indus Waters Treaty is the basis of the Indus Waters dispute between India and Pakistan. This treaty was signed solely between India and Pakistan. China is not a party to it in any way. Therefore, even if it wanted to, China would not speak out or interfere in the current situation between the two countries. Furthermore, even from a legal perspective, China has no role in the Indus Waters Treaty.

The waters of the Indus are no less than a lifeline for Pakistan. Pakistan largely depends on the Indus’ waters. A large portion of Pakistan’s agriculture and drinking water depends on the Indus River system. If India maximises its treaty rights or rapidly advances projects, Pakistan may be concerned about water availability in the future. This time, the floods saved Pakistan. But if the floods had not occurred, Pakistan would still be in a state of panic.

What is India’s stance on the Indus Waters?

India’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty is clear. India maintains that terrorism and negotiations cannot coexist. Until Pakistan abandons its path of terrorism, it will not receive even a drop of Indus water. India argues that bilateral relations cannot return to normal until Pakistan takes effective action against cross-border terrorism. India has also stated that it reserves the right to review the Indus Waters Treaty in accordance with its national interests.