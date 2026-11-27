Infosys H-1B approvals in Texas up eightfold ahead of state’s reversal of hiring restrictions

Between FY2025 and FY2026, the number of new H-1B employment approvals for Infosys went from 257 to 2,088.

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Infosys H-1B approvals jump eightfold in Texas as state prepares to reverse hiring restrictions. File image

H1B approvals for new employment at Indian IT giant Infosys jumped nearly eightfold in FY2026, rising from 257 to 2,088 according to federal records analysed by The Dallas Express.

The increase comes as Texas prepares to reconsider restrictions on H1B sponsorship by state agencies and public universities.

Gina Hinojosa, the governor-elect, has plans to reverse an order introduced by outgoing Governor Greg Abbot requiring covered institutions to obtain state approval before filling new H1B petitions.

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Infosys lists Richardson, Texas, as its petitioner city, as cited by the Dallas Express report. However, the figures do not establish that all sponsored workers are employed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area or that American workers lost jobs to foreign employees.

Texas employees record higher approvals

Several other major employees also reported increases in approvals for new H1B employment between FY2025 and FY2026, stated the USCIS employer data.

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According to USCIS data analysed by The Dallas Express, KPMG LLP’s new-employment approvals increased from 75 in FY2025 to 234 in FY2026. Texas Instruments recorded a rise from 50 to 125, while American Airlines in Fort Worth went from 60 to 69.

The trend was different at some institutions with UT Southwestern Medical Centre’s approvals declined from 124 to 102, while Dallas Independent School District’s new-employment approvals fell from 73 to 39. However, its continuing-employment approvals increased from 155 to 210.

Hinojosa plans to reverse Abbott’s directive

Under the order Abbott issued on January 27, covered state agencies and public colleges and universities must first get written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission before they file any new H-1B sponsorship petitions.

She also pointed to school districts that rely on foreign teachers because of difficulties recruiting locally. The restrictions do not directly apply to private employers such as Infosys or other companies operating in Texas.

Abbott’s order also requires affected institutions to document their efforts to recruit qualified Texas applicants and submit information about their H-1B sponsorship activities.

Hinojosa has not yet outlined replacement hiring safeguards or reporting requirements. Her proposed reversal could therefore change how public institutions approach foreign-worker sponsorship, although the details of any new oversight framework remain unclear.