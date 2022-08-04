Along with its moves to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, China has long threatened military retaliation over moves by the island to solidify its de-facto independence with the support of key allies including the US. “Long-range armed live fire precision missile strikes were carried out on selected targets in the eastern area of the Taiwan Strait,” the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, said in a statement on its social media platform. “The expected outcome was achieved,” it added. No other details were given. Also Read - BREAKING: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Knife Attack At Chinese Kindergarten

Beijing: China resumed its largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, shortly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unannounced visit to the island infuriated the country. The military exercises by the Chinese navy, air force and other departments, which began on Tuesday, started in full at six locations surrounding Taiwan, coming as close as 9 nautical miles (16.7 km) from its two major seaports in Keelung and Kaohsiung. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by Pelosi this week and are intended to advertise China’s threat to attack the self-governing island republic. For the unversed, Pelosi was the first speaker of the house to come to Taiwan in 25 years, since Newt Gingrich in 1997.Also Read - US-China Ties on a Precipice After Nancy Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan

Taiwan Forces on Alert

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said its forces were on alert and monitoring the situation, while seeking to avoid escalating tensions. Civil defense drills have also been held and notices were placed on designated air raid shelters. China’s “irrational behavior” intends to alter the status quo and disrupt regional peace and stability, the ministry said. Also Read - Nancy Pelosi Departs From Taiwan, China Vows Punishment to Offenders | Highlights

“The three service branches will combine efforts with all the people to jointly safeguard national security and territorial integrity” while adapting to the situation as it develops, the statement said.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported the exercises were joint operations focused on “blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control.” While the U.S. has not said it would intervene, it has bases and forward-deployed assets in the area, including aircraft carrier battle groups. U.S. law requires the government to treat threats to Taiwan, including blockades, as matters of “grave concern.”

The drills are due to run from Thursday to Sunday and include missile strikes on targets in the seas north and south of the island in an echo of the last major Chinese military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan’s leaders and voters held in 1995 and 1996.

While China has given no word on numbers of troops and military assets involved, the exercises appear to be the largest held near Taiwan in geographical terms. The exercises involved troops from the navy, air force, rocket force, strategic support force and logistic support force, Xinhua reported.

Pelosi’s Visit Heightens US-China Tension

Pelosi’s visit fuelled tensions between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, which Beijing’s ruling Communist Party views as part of its territory, claiming reunification is inevitable. According to Chinese sources, the early announcement of the manoeuvres on Tuesday evening – immediately after Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan – was intended to give civilian vessels and aircraft sufficient time to reroute to avoid the area around the island.

A confrontation between China and Taiwan due to miscalculations by forces on either side could draw the US into the conflict. The US officially recognizes the so-called One China policy but is also committed to Taiwan’s defence, which so far has meant supplying weapons.

“We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means,” the US State Department says on its website in a fact sheet on Taiwan relations updated at the end of May. However, US President Joe Biden has made reference to the obligation the US has to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

(With inputs from agencies)