‘Injured from head to toe’: Indian student from Kerala killed in Uzbekistan, family claims forced conversion attempt, torture

The family of the victim said she had been facing physical and mental harassment for several months and had told her relatives that she was being forced to convert to another religion.

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The death of a 22-year-old medical student from Kerala in Uzbekistan has raised serious concerns after her family claimed she was tortured and pressured to change her religion before she was allegedly killed. According to reports, the family alleged that Savariya Basanth was murdered by her classmate, 22-year-old Sadarul Anam. They said she had been facing physical and mental harassment for several months and had told her relatives that she was being forced to convert to another religion.

The family also claimed that Savariya’s body had several injuries from head to toe, indicating that she had been badly beaten. They alleged that the head injury, which was reportedly caused by a laptop, was not the only injury responsible for her death, as there were many other wounds on her body.

Savariya had joined Bukhara State Medical University in December last year. Sadarul was studying in the same class, and both were staying in a hostel where male and female students, including several students from Kerala, lived.

A police officer from Haripad police station said that a case was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the student’s family.

Speaking to PTI, Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Binukumar T said that Kerala Police can register a case even if the alleged incident took place outside the country.

He explained that Indian law allows such cases to be registered when the victim is an Indian citizen. He added that if authorities in Uzbekistan take legal action and prosecute the accused, the case in Kerala may be closed. However, if no action is taken there, the Kerala Police will continue with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Savariya’s family has appealed to both the Indian and Uzbek governments to conduct a detailed and fair investigation into her death. They have also requested help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure a transparent probe and bring those responsible to justice.