Home

News

Inside story of ceasefire in Lebanon: Saudi Prince Bin Salmans phone call to Donald Trump and...

Inside story of ceasefire in Lebanon: Saudi Prince Bin Salman’s phone call to Donald Trump and…

Saudi Arabia explained to the US that a ceasefire in Lebanon is necessary to continue talks with Iran, and therefore, pressure should be exerted on Benjamin Netanyahu.

Inside story of ceasefire in Lebanon: Saudi Prince Bin Salman's phone call to Donald Trump and...

Following the Iran-US ceasefire, the truce in Lebanon has been a major point of contention between the two sides. Israel continued its attacks in Lebanon even after the ceasefire, angering Iran. This seemed to dim hopes for a compromise between the two sides. After nearly 10 days of tension on this issue, Donald Trump finally announced a ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday. Saudi Arabia played a key behind-the-scenes role in securing this ceasefire. A phone call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump reportedly led to the resolution.

Middle East Eye (MEE) reported that Saudi Arabia pressured the US to ask Israel for a ceasefire in Lebanon. Saudi Arabia explained to the US that a ceasefire in Lebanon is necessary to continue talks with Iran, and therefore, pressure should be exerted on Benjamin Netanyahu. Saudi Arabia has also engaged in mediation efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammed bin Salman’s call to Trump

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Arab and Western officials told MEE. In the call, he stressed the importance of a ceasefire in Lebanon. A day later, Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon. Several officials attributed this to Saudi Arabia’s lobbying.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A Western official familiar with the talks between the Saudi and US leaders said, “Mohammed bin Salman wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened. He told Trump that a ceasefire in Lebanon is essential to achieving this goal and ending the war. Therefore, you should ask Israel to stop its attacks.” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman are also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week.

Questions remain over Lebanon’s ceasefire

Officials say that if Israel refrains from retaliatory attacks and the Lebanon agreement remains in place, it will increase the chances of success for the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran has consistently insisted that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a vital issue for it.

Donald Trump has said that talks could resume in Islamabad within the next few days. Trump has praised Pakistan for its role as a mediator. He even said that Pakistan has done a great job in the negotiations between the US and Iran and that he plans to visit Islamabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.