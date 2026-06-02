Instagram, TikTok BANNED: This country blocks social media accounts for teenagers — not China, Russia or US – Here’s Why

Instagram, TikTok BANNED: After Australia, Malaysia has started the process of banning millions of children from using social media accounts. The new rule prohibits children under 16 from opening social media accounts and requires platforms to verify users’ ages. This will affect prominent social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in the country, making it mandatory for them to put in place age-verification systems and prevent minors from creating new accounts.
Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission said existing users found to be younger than the mentioned year will be given one month to save their content (photos, videos) before their accounts are blocked. Notably, the verification process will be introduced in the coming six months.
Notably, the verification process will be introduced in the coming six months.
According to authorities, this move is going to reduce minor children’s exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying. It will also restrict screen time of the minors. They clarified that that new policy is not designed to restrict children from using digital technology but to safeguard them from harmful material.
Companies that do not follow the policy or fail to meet the requirements could be fined up to USD 2.5 million. However, the Malaysian government would not penalise parents if their children are able to get around the restrictions.
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