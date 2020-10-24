New Delhi: After China reportedly occupied some of India’s land in Ladakh, it has now illegally seized Nepal’s land at several places spreading over seven bordering districts. According to a report, Indian intelligence agencies have sounded an alert in New Delhi. Also Read - Schools Not Opening For Now in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Nepali districts that are victims of China’s land-grabbing plan includes Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha and Rasuwa. Also Read - India to Operate First Vande Bharat Mission Flight to Wuhan on Oct 30

“The actual scenario could be worse as the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) is trying to shield the expansionist agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” an internal intelligence agency report pointed out. Also Read - US Presidential Debate: "Look at China, Russia, India... Air is Filthy", Trump Justifies Stand on Climate Change

The agencies have warned that Beijing is fast moving forward and further pushing Nepali boundaries by encroaching more and more landmass.