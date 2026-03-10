Home

'Most intense day of strikes': Bad news for Iran as Trump's top ally issues BIG warning to Iran amid Operation Epic Fury

US-Iran Conflict: As the tensions between Iran and the United States are escalating, the Trump-led country has signalled a major destruction in its military attacks against Iran. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday stated that Tuesday would be the most intense day of strikes ever since the conflict began. This was stated during a press conference at the Pentagon along with Dan Canie. Here, the Defence Secretary hinted at the upcoming developments under Operation Epic Fury as of its tenth day, as reported by CNBC.

Hegseth said, “Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran.”

Major military objectives of the US

According to the Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the press conference, the military of the United States is primarily focused on three aims. Firstly, destroying the Iranian missile stockpiles and production capabilities. Secondly, to target and weaken the military naval forces of Iran and then cease Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons on a permanent basis.

Hegseth said, “We’re crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military forces.” He added that the United States, for achieving its goals, would deploy “the most fighters, the most bombers and the most strikes”.

Trump’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz

The United States President Donald Trump issued a warning against Iran over the disruption of global supplies of oil through the route of the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far.”

What’s happening in Iran?

The United States, with months-long planning with Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel, launched strikes against Iran, as per reports. The main target here was the compound of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed.

Before the news of Khamenei’s death became public, Iran had already launched retaliatory strikes against the United States. This included the attacks on US military bases across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Alongside, many countries in the Middle East soon became a part of the full-fledged conflict.

The tensions are still escalating and now, the statement of the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth points at the severity of the US strikes against Iran, as he said, “Today will be, yet again, our most intense day of strikes inside Iran.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.