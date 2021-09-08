Beijing: China’s government on Wednesday welcomed the new interim government as announced by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Calling the end of anarchy, the China govt termed the Taliban’s decision as a necessary step to restore order, claiming it to form a broad-based political structure, follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies.”We pay attention to the formation of the government,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, responding to a question on the interim government announced by the Taliban in Kabul.Also Read - Afghanistan’s Resistance Front Likely To Announce Parallel Govt Soon, Calls Taliban Rule Illegitimate

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a senior minister has been appointed as s the interim Prime Minister. The Taliban on Tuesday announced the names of the officials for the new government including Sirajuddin Haqqani, one of the founders of the designated global terrorist group. Haqqani has been appointed as the interior minister.

China's diplomatic decision on the new interim Government

Wang Wenbin added that according to the Taliban, the interim government has been formed to restore social and economic order at the earliest. However, he reiterated China's stand that the Taliban should establish an inclusive political structure."We hope Afghanistan will establish a broadly based, inclusive political structure, follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces and live in good terms with other countries, especially its neighbours", Wang added.

He even informed that the Chinese embassy is still functional in war-torn Afghanistan. Wang added that China is ready to maintain communication with the new government in Afghanistan and the leaders. “We hope the new Afghan administration in the capacity of interim government will broadly solicit the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions and echo the expectations of Afghan people and aspiration of the international community,” he said.

Pakistan and Russia are the two countries along with China to have their embassies operational in Kabul. Earlier in July, a Taliban delegation led by senior Abdul Ghani Bardar had visited China and held talks with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister.