Kyiv: In a huge relief to Ukraine and to the rest of the world, the International Court of Justice, United Nations’ highest court, on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend the Ukraine invasion. “By 13-2 votes, the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24,” the ICJ said in the verdict.Also Read - Accommodate Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine In Indian Colleges: Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi

Significantly, the ruling by the ICJ is the first such verdict handed by an international court since the war in Ukraine began on February 24. Also Read - Russia Bars Entry To President Joe Biden, Several Top US Officials

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the ICJ. He said that the ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. “The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further,” he added. Also Read - Fox News Journalist Killed In Ukraine

Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the ICJ. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further: Ukraine President pic.twitter.com/DPG4xR81To — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022