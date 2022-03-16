Kyiv: In a huge relief to Ukraine and to the rest of the world, the International Court of Justice, United Nations’ highest court, on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend the Ukraine invasion. “By 13-2 votes, the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on February 24,” the ICJ said in the verdict.Also Read - Accommodate Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine In Indian Colleges: Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi
Significantly, the ruling by the ICJ is the first such verdict handed by an international court since the war in Ukraine began on February 24.
On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the ICJ. He said that the ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. "The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," he added.
- In the meantime, the Kyiv Independent in a statement said that Ukraine and Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war. “The deal includes a ceasefire and Russian troop withdrawal if Kyiv renounces NATO membership ambitions and accepts limits on its armed forces,” the Kyiv Independent said.
- During the hearing of the case, the ICJ unanimously ordered that both parties must refrain from any acts which may aggravate the dispute. The court also noted that it has prima facie jurisdiction under Article 9 of the Genocide Convention to entertain the application of Ukraine.
- The Court ruled that there are grounds of urgency and irreparable loss to consider provisional measures in favour of Ukraine pending the final decision in the case. “Ukraine has a plausible right not to be subjected to military operation by Russian federation for the purpose of preventing & punishing an alleged genocide in the territory of Ukraine”, the Court observed.
- The ICJ passed the order on the request of Ukraine for the indication of provisional measures in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide against Russia.
- The plea earlier moved by the Ukrainian government had accused Russia of carrying out and “planning acts of genocide in Ukraine” and had inter alia urged the ICJ to urgently indicate provisional measures directing Russia to suspend its ongoing military onslaught.
- Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the US Congress and urged to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to close the sky over his country may not happen.
- Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. He showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.
- “We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “I call on you to do more.” In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: Peace is more important than income.
- Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.