International Flights: Following the rapid surge in coronavirus cases, US airlines have released new guidelines for passengers at airports. Several commercial airlines in the US — American, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines have announced that passengers refusing to wear face masks will not be allowed to board planes.

As per the news rules only children younger than two-years-old will be permitted to fly without a mask. The airlines have also stated that they will be providing free masks to passengers who don't have them.

Though Delta will be allowing passengers to travel sans any face mask, they will have to undergo a special screening which would take more than an hour to complete.

The Jet Blue and the Frontier Airlines from the US had also made similar announcement. Earlier, three European airlines — Lufthansa Airlines, Swiss Airlines and Austrian Airlines had made masks mandatory for their passengers during their flights.

Who can fly to US?

1)US citizens, their spouses and permanent residents of the country

2)Parents/legal guardians of an unmarried and younger than 21 years national or permanent resident of the USA

3) The unmarried and younger than 21 years brother or sister of a national or permanent resident of the USA, who is unmarried and younger than 21 years

4)The child/foster child/ward of a national or permanent resident of the USA

5)Passengers with the following visas: A-1, A-2, C-1, C-1/D, C-2, C-3, D, E-1 (as an employee of TECRO or TECO or the employee’s immediate family members), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, IR-4, IH-4, NATO-1 through NATO-4, or NATO-6 visa

6)Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, spouses, and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces

7)Passengers with evidence of traveling at the invitation of the USA government for a purpose related to the containment/mitigation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

8)Passengers with documents issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border

9)Protection, or U.S. Department of State indicating that the passenger is exempt from the restriction. B1 crew crew members that are engaged in lightering, Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) activity, wind farm activity, private air/sea crew, and other similar crew member actives