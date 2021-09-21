On being asked about the existing quarantine requirements and travel ban from countries like India, Brazil, United Kingdom, China, Iran and South Africa, Zients said early November the United States will move to this new and much stricter global system. Also Read - UK Releases New Travel Advisory, Mandates 10-Day Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Indians

“It will require for nationals to be vaccinated, to prove they’re vaccinated, and then to go to the testing and contract tracing regimens,” he said, adding that for (fully) vaccinated travellers it is not required to be a quarantine going forward.

Furthermore, Zients said fully vaccinated travellers will need to complete pre-departure testing within three days prior to departure to the United States and show proof of a negative test. Furthermore, any unvaccinated Americans returning to the US are subject to stricter testing requirements. They will need to test within one day of departure and will be required to test again, post their arrival.

On US-bound flights, masks will be mandatory and airlines will provide the US health authorities with contact tracing information. “This new international travel system follows the science to keep Americans’ international air travel safe,” Zients stated.

(With Agency Inputs)