International Flights Latest News Today: The international flight services from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport will start operations in the next three days, a media report citing Taliban officials stated on Thursday. As per latest updates from Khaama News, the technical teams from Qatar and Turkey are working alongside Afghan engineers at the airport to resume operations soon.

The report stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has asked Qatar and Turkey to send their experts and help them in repairing the airport which was made ready for domestic flights in three days but international flights are yet to take off and land from the airport.

As per the report, big screens, computers, scanners, and other electronics have been donated by Qatar and UAE and the technical teams are now busy installing them in terminals.

In the meantime, the Taliban have allowed the residents and other people with documents to travel abroad following the announcement of the caretaker government on Tuesday night.

As per the report by Khaama News, the damages worth up to $20 million were inflicted at the airport amid the US troops withdrawal which was completed on August 31. As per reports, the terminals at Hamid Karzai International Airport and Ariana Afghan Airlines’ planes, workshop, hangar and offices have all sustained damages.

As per another report, the negotiations with the Indian government are going on and international flights to New Delhi will be resumed in two or three days. After India, the next plan is to resume flights to Turkey, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.