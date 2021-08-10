New Delhi: Owing to the risk posed by COVID-19, Canada has decided to extend the ban on arriving passenger flights from India till September 21.Also Read - International Flights: Rapid PCR Test Facility Set up at IGI Airport in Delhi, Especially for UAE Travellers
“Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT,” the federal transport ministry said in a statement.
The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. It is the fifth time the ban has been extended. The ban was set to expire on August 21, but will now remain in place till September 21. However, the ban does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers.