New Delhi: An awkward incident happened when Air India's Sydney-Delhi flight had to land back here without any passengers, as a crew member was found to be Covid positive in Australia, reported news agency IANS quoting sources. The crew members on the flight that landed back on Tuesday were subjected to RT-PCR tests in Australia. After a crew member was detected positive, the Australian authorities refused to allow passengers to board the aircraft.

According to sources, the Covid-19 positive crew member was asked to go under quarantine in Sydney while the rest were allowed to leave. So the flight only ferried back the rest of the crew and cargo. Australia, along with some other nations, has banned flights coming from India due to a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

