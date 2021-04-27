New Delhi: Australia became the latest country to ban international flights from India for the net three weeks in view of the incessant surge in COVID-19 infections. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that the country has decided to suspend all direct passenger flights from India.till May 15. Also Read - Delhi High Court Judges, Officers to Get COVID Care Facilities at 5-star Hotel

The pause on arrivals would be reassessed before May 15, Morrison said.

The flight suspension is expected to majorly affect flights to Sydney and two repatriation flights scheduled to arrive in Darwin, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. There are about 9,000 Australians in India who are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as wanting to return home.

Apart from Australia, several other countries have also banned flights including Maldives, Germany, Italy, the UK, UAE, Canada, the US, Oman, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Singapore.and Bangladesh.

India has been reeling under a deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic recording more than 3,00,000 daily cases for the past week. Hospitals across several states in the country are struggling due to a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.