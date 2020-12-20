The Hague: The Dutch government has banned all passenger flights from Britain as the news regarding the new strain of Coronavirus infection surfacing in the UK flooded social media. The ban on flights from the UK comes into effect from 6 AM (0500 GMT) on Sunday and will remain enforced till January 1, 2021. Also Read - Masks Mandatory in Maharashtra For Next 6 Months, Says CM Thackeray | Here's Why This is Important

"An infectious mutation of the COVID-19 virus is circulating in the United Kingdom. It is said to spread more easily and faster and is more difficult to detect," news agency AFP quoted the Dutch health ministry as saying in a statement.

The Dutch public health body, therefore, "recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passenger movements."

“Over the next few days, together with other EU member states, (the government) will explore the scope for further limiting the risk of the new strain of the virus being brought over from the UK,” the statement added.

Germany considering the flight ban as well?

If a report by AFP is to be believed, Germany is also considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain in their respective countries. An official statement is yet to be issued by German authorities.

What we know about this new strain of coronavirus ?

The new strain of Coronavirus infection that has surfaced in the United Kingdom could spread faster, news agency AFP had on Saturday quoted England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty as saying. Whitty also pointed out that this strain may need a greater vigilance to reduce transmission. The World Health Organisation has also been informed of the findings.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday said that the new strain of coronavirus was “out of control”. “We acted very quickly and decisively,” Hancock was reported telling Sky News. “Unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control.”

Britain cancels Christmas celebrations

Britain has seen a rise in its Coronavirus caseload recently. The country has also reported an increase in hospital admissions this month. As a result, Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced ‘stay at home’ order for London and south-eastern England from Sunday until December 30.