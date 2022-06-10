International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for international air passengers, including Indians, who want to fly to the US in the coming days. Issuing a statement, the United States on Friday said Covid tests would no longer be needed for international passengers arriving by air, a major step in the country’s gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Fresh COVID Restrictions, Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Public Places Amid Rise in Cases

In this regard, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed the news on Twitter, with US media saying the testing requirement would end this weekend after strong lobbying from the travel industry. Also Read - Beijing Will Not Hesitate to Start War Over Taiwan: China to US in Talks Between Defence Ministers

The earlier mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Attending Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Days After Testing Covid Positive: 'Itna Jaldi Recover Hogaya?'

Giving details, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said President Joe Biden’s work on vaccines and treatments had been “critical” to easing the travel restrictions, and added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue to evaluate Covid data amid a recent rise in cases.

The move from the US administration came as airline and tourism groups were pressing for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it was discouraging people from booking international trips.

Several countries have already lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bit to increase tourism.

The United States had last month crossed the threshold of one million Covid deaths, with Biden acknowledging the “unrelenting” pain of bereaved families, and urging Americans to remain vigilant. It must be noted that the US had recorded its first Covid-19 death, on the West Coast, in early February 2020.